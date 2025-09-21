Petition to keep Cleobury Mortimer leisure centre open will be discussed by council

Teme Leisure – which runs Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre on behalf of Shropshire Council – has announced it wishes to end the agreement following the removal of a £23,530 grant from the authority’s previous adminstration that was used to assist with the operating deficit.

Earlier this month, the council announced a financial emergency and said it cannot sign up to the current proposals on offer, with the grant previously coming from the revenue budget that is used for day-to-day spending.

It means that, if no alternative is found, the site will close on December 3. That could mean the end of Cleobury Mortimer Volleyball Club, which has nearly 100 junior and adult members and frequently uses the facility.

A petition to save the centre was quickly set up by Sian Powell. It has so far had more than 1,700 signatures, meaning that it will be heard by full council on Thursday (September 25).

The petition urges Shropshire Council to ‘prioritise funding, find sustainable financial solutions, and explore partnerships that can safeguard the future of Teme Leisure’s offerings’.

Cleobury Mortimer Volleyball Club members (from left) Katherine Howells, Tina Bate and Lyndsey Potter are worried about the future of the town's sports and fitness centre. Picture: LDRS

“Growing up in Cleobury Mortimer, our community leisure centre has been an integral part of my family’s life,” said Ms Powell.

“My parents, myself, and now my children have all enjoyed the countless benefits offered by the exercise classes, gym facilities, and sports clubs at Teme Leisure. I am convinced that exercise is foundational for both physical and mental wellbeing, and I believe that communities, especially one of our size, deserve accessible sports facilities.

“Unfortunately, the continuation of these beloved services is now uncertain.

“The community leisure services managed by Teme Leisure in Cleobury Mortimer are facing challenges that could lead to a reduction or complete cessation of these vital programmes. Such a loss would have a significant negative impact, depriving residents of a place to improve their health, forge social connections, and enrich their quality of life.

“The leisure centre serves not just as a fitness hub but as a community cornerstone where friendships are formed and laughter echoes in our halls.

“Beyond the measurable benefits of regular physical activity – such as lowered risks of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease – it offers an invaluable space for emotional support and mental health improvements. It’s a sanctuary where the community comes together, and its closure is unthinkable.”