National Trust hopes to boost income with new ticketless parking machines at south Shropshire beauty spot
The National Trust are hoping that the replacement of "obsolete and inefficient" parking equipment at a south Shropshire beauty spot will improve customer experiences and help boost income.
By Megan Jones
The National Trust are hoping to remove the existing parking terminals at Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton and replace them with three new, contactless parking machines.
The charity said the old equipment is "now obsolete and inefficient", with the poor performance causing "dissatisfaction for supporters and impacting on the income which can be generated."