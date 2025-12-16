The incident happened at Hazler Crescent in Church Stretton on Tuesday evening (December 16).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 6.40pm on Tuesday, December 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a flood affecting electrics in Church Stretton.

“Burst water main affecting electrics in a flat. The water leak has been isolated.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Church Stretton.