Former bank building in south Shropshire town goes up for sale

The owners of the former banking hall at 2 High Street in Church Stretton are looking to sell the freehold.

HSBC closed the branch in April 2015, and the building has since been converted into the offices of PCB Solicitors.

The former HSBC bank in Church Stretton. Photo: Halls Commercial

Now, the freehold for the 1920s-era building has gone up for sale with Halls Commercial, with an asking price of £250,000.

The listing states: "The property comprises an attractive, prominently located former banking hall that is arranged to provide solicitors' offices, providing a total net internal floor area of approximately 128.23 m sq of offices on the ground floor with a staffroom of 9.73 m sq.

Inside the former banking hall at 2 High Street in Church Stretton. Photo: Halls Commercial

"The property is prominently situated fronting onto High Street, at the junction of High Street with Burway Road and Sandford Avenue, in the town centre of Church Stretton. High Street serves as one of the main retail streets in the retail hierarchy serving the town."

According to the listing, the solicitors have another four years left on their lease, at a rent of £19,700 per year.

Inside the former banking hall at 2 High Street in Church Stretton. Photo: Halls Commercial

The full listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/71326063.