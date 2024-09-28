Ambulance staff care for patient after SUV collides with tree in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services attended Standford Avenue in Church Stretton this afternoon (Saturday, September 28) after a vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports at 12pm and sent crews from Church Stretton and Craven Arms Fire Stations to the scene alongside an operations officer and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters used a short extension ladder to deal with the incident that involved an SUV vehicle which has collided with a tree.

A patient was taken into the care of ambulance personnel.

The incident concluded at 12.22pm.