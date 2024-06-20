Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 66-year-old woman was taken to hospital following a fall at Carding Mill Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Shropshire firefighters and paramedics were called to the popular hiking spot at around 2.30pm.

Two crews from Church Stretton Fire Station rushed to the scene, where they found a woman with a severe head injury.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

A spokesperson from the station said: "We were called this afternoon to a 66-year-old female who had slipped on some rocks up by the light spout in Carding Mill Valley, she had a really bad head injury where she cut her head open with a six-inch wound across her forehead.

"We have successfully carried her down with the use of our extract stretcher and the wheel stretcher from the ambulance and was taken to hospital for further checks. [We] hope she recovers soon and is back on her feet."