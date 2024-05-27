Watch as postie says goodbye to 'friends and customers' after 38 years of deliveries
A postman has done his final found in a South Shropshire village after nearly 40 years of service.
Steve Paige has been a local postman for 38 years spending almost 30 of those delivering letters and parcels in the village of All Stretton.
On Saturday, to thank him for his service, his “customers and friends” gathered in Stretton Village Hall to give him a send off.
Nearly the entire village came to see Steve off in a surprise party.
Villager, Nicola Simcock said: “He has been an integral part of our community, always providing a first class service with a smile, a wave and what must be tens of thousands of dog biscuits!”