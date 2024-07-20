Take a look at this countryside land featuring two barns that's up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The land adjacent to Beadles Corner in Edgton, Craven Arms has been listed with Town and Country Property Auctions for a guide price of £60,000.

The barns are situated on a good sized plot within the small village location, and offer the potential for redevelopment - subject to the appropriate consents being granted.

Two detached barns with potential for redevelopment, picture via Rightmove and Town and Country Property Auctions

The land featuring the barns will be sold via an online auction on August 29. Registration has opened, and bidding will begin at 5.30pm before ending at 6.15pm.

The land picture via Rightmove and Town and Country Property Auctions

The land lies within Shropshire's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is within easy reach of market towns Bishop's Castle, Craven Arms, Clun and Church Stretton.

Woodland area picture via Rightmove and Town and Country Property Auctions

The village is centred around a small group of houses and farms, and a Grade II listed 13th-century church (St Michael's).

Further information can be found on Rightmove.