Find out where mini earthquake hit rural area near Shropshire town

The British Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 1.5 and was recorded nine kilometres under ground between Betchcott and Woolstaston near Church Stretton on Monday (20) at 7.43am.

It was one of hundreds of such mini quakes in the UK every year and it may not have been big enough to have been felt. Only a small percentage of quakes are big enough to be felt.

PICTURE: Open Street Map/ British Geological Survey

The BGS Earthquake Seismology Team is the UK's national earthquake monitoring agency. It operates a network of sensors across the UK to monitor both British and overseas earthquakes, and provide objective information to government, industry and public.

Data is used to investigate the nature and distribution of earthquake activity and their driving forces, to improve understanding of earthquake hazard. They also use the seismic waves from earthquakes to image the interior of the Earth and develop models of Earth structure.

If you felt the earth move you can report it at the BGS website