Georgian house to open its gardens for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walcot Hall, near Church Stretton, will also be opening its arboretum again for the National Garden Scheme late this month – the initiative raises vital funds for a range of national charities.

Owner of the Georgian Country House, Lucinda Parish said: “Walcot has been opening its gardens for the NGS for decades. Having only missed one year recently, due to the pandemic, we are very proud to be opening again this year.

Walcot Hall owners Lucinda and Robin Parish

“We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible. It is the schools’ half term holiday and our gardens and arboretum are a fabulous place for children to explore and have a really good run around.

“We also open the ground floor of the Hall itself - a rare opportunity to see inside Walcot as well as a chance to learn a bit about the long history of the house and estate."

Walcott Hall will be open May 26 and May 27. Dogs and children are welcome and there will be a pop-up cafe in the historic ballroom serving refreshments ️

Admission costs £5 for adults, which goes to the National Garden Scheme, while children are free.

Tickets are available from: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/9487/walcot-hall