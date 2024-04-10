'Long delays' after crash on A49 leaves Land Rover 'on its side'

Emergency services were called to the scene of the RTC on the A49 at Leebotwood shortly after 9am

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved "one Land Rover that had come to rest on its side with no persons trapped".

Firefighters from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Wellington made the vehicle safe and left the casualty in care of paramedics.

West Mercia Police warned drivers of "long delays".

AA Traffic maps showed heavy traffic in both directions in and around the village.

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.