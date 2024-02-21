Shropshire Star
Close

Freezer on fire in garage at Church Stretton home

A freezer caught fire in a garage at a home in Church Stretton early this morning.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Firefighters were called out to Oakland Park shortly after 6am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.16am on Wednesday, February 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Church Stretton.

"This incident involved a small fire within a freezer in the garage. Dry powder was used to extinguish along with a thermal image camera to inspect."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Church Stretton and Craven Arms. An operations officer was in attendance.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular