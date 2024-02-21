Freezer on fire in garage at Church Stretton home

Firefighters were called out to Oakland Park shortly after 6am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.16am on Wednesday, February 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Church Stretton.

"This incident involved a small fire within a freezer in the garage. Dry powder was used to extinguish along with a thermal image camera to inspect."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Church Stretton and Craven Arms. An operations officer was in attendance.