Freezer on fire in garage at Church Stretton home
A freezer caught fire in a garage at a home in Church Stretton early this morning.
Firefighters were called out to Oakland Park shortly after 6am.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.16am on Wednesday, February 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Church Stretton.
"This incident involved a small fire within a freezer in the garage. Dry powder was used to extinguish along with a thermal image camera to inspect."
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Church Stretton and Craven Arms. An operations officer was in attendance.