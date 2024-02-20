South Shropshire mother flies to Middle East in search for her two missing young children
A mother who lives in south Shropshire has flown to the Middle East to try to find her two children who have left the UK with a family member.
By David Tooley
Police say they are treating the two children, a 10-year-old and an eight-year-old, as "high-risk missing people" and have advised their mother to get in touch with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the force had received a report on Friday that two children from Shropshire had left the UK with a family member.
The spokesperson said: "On Friday, February 16 we received a report that two children from Shropshire had been illegally taken abroad by a family member.