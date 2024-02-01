Church Stretton road to close for resurfacing works

Sandford Avenue is set to be closed from Monday, February 12, to Friday, February 23, for resurfacing work.

Shropshire Council said that work will be carried out between 8am and 5pm each day, though there will be no weekend work.

During the closure, a diversion will be in place, though access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

People are asked not to park on Sandford Avenue during the day while the work is in progress.

Changes to the scheduled closure will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at: https://one.network