Fire crews tackle van 'fully involved' in blaze on A49

The blaze on the A49 in Marshbrook, Little Stretton, saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attend at around 8.37am.

Crews from Church Stretton and Craven Arms found a van "fully involved in fire".

A spokesperson for SFRS said firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to fully extinguish the blaze.

The stop message was received at 9.13am.