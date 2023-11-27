Road closures and a packed programme of events bring out the crowds for Christmas Lights switch on

Two of the main streets in Church Stretton - High Street and Sandford Avenue - were closed to give priority to sleighs over cars for the events on Saturday.

It was the first time for a while that roads have been closed for the events and it seems the townsfolk responded in droves.

An array of events were put on for the town and including a street fair, Christmas Market and entertainment.

Church Stretton town mayor Councillor Andy Munro said: "In a departure from previous years’ events Church Stretton swapped cars for sleighs, closing the High Street and Sandford Avenue to allow a street fair, Christmas Market and entertainment, and and over a thousand residents came out to see the lights switched on from the main stage where locals and school choirs had been entertaining all afternoon."

Mulled wine, beer, gin and food were on offer alongside Christmas gifts, bouncy castles and fairground rides.

The Mayfair Community Centre held their Frost Fair whilst in the Sylvester Horne Institute Santa, who looked uncannily like Councillor Mark Morris, greeted every one of the 250 children with a hearty Ho Ho Ho in a marathon four hour session.

"With an increase from 80 children the previous year, the reindeer were called back twice to restock whilst Elves were seen scouring the town for more gifts," said Councillor Munro.

The town’s Rotary Club provided the ‘Tree of Light’ in the Square raising funds for Hope House and the Air Ambulance by selling decorations to be hung on the tree, and together with a collection and carols on Christmas Eve hope to raise £4,000.

Councillor Munro said: “A massive thank you to all of the people and organisations who have worked for months to make this happen.

"It’s been some years since the streets were closed for an event like this and it has all gone to plan and people seem very happy. We look forward to building on the success next year”

Councillor Nicola Carter, who led the project with Councillor Ryan Foulkes said “I’m really pleased with how it all went and the feedback has been all good. I’m now going to have a few days' rest.”