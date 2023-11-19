Family of man found dead after two weeks missing hope to make his 'send off a day to remember'

Christopher Jiggins reported missing on Sunday, October 29, but despite for information to help find the 56-year-old, who was known locally as Jiggsy, his body was found on Wednesday.

Christopher's nephew, Shaun Jiggins, said his uncle "was going to be missed by the entire family".

He added that Christopher, who had no children, was much loved and his death has left his partner of more than 30 years, Ms Chris Hayward, "devastated".

The family are hoping to arrange a funeral for Chris on December 8 at Shrewsbury Crematorium but have yet to have the date confirmed.

In the meantime, Shaun has set up a Gofundme page to raise money to "make his send off a day to remember and one he deserves".

Anybody who wishes to donate can do so at: gofundme.com/f/christopher-jiggins-in-loving-memory.