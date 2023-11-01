Concerns raised after 'well-known character' from Church Stretton goes missing

Christopher Jiggins has been missing since 7pm on Sunday, October 29.

The 56-year-old was last seen wearing camouflage clothing, shorts and boots. He is a well-built white male, bald and has a distinctive moustache.

PC Katie Phillips said: “Christopher is a well-known character in Church Stretton and we are concerned about where he is. If you see him or have any information as to his whereabouts, I ask you to please contact us."

Anyone with information can contact PC Phillips by email katie.phillips@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07977 957788.