Crowd control and teams with ropes needed to help injured teen who fell at Shropshire beauty spot

By Megan Howe

Rescue team with ropes and police officers on crowd control duties were needed to help an injured teenager who fell at a popular beauty spot.

Photo: Bishop's Castle SNT
Photo: Bishop's Castle SNT

Teams from West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police, Midlands Air Ambulance charity and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, were called to Carding Mill Valley yesterday afternoon to reports of a 15-year-old boy who had fallen approximately 20 to 30 metres down the hillside.

The teen sustained "serious injuries" and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews said he was showing signs of a broken femur.

Crews from Church Stretton fire station thanked all the emergency services involved: "Police for helping with crowd control as it was very busy with school trips.

"The HART team also assisted with ropes to ensure our safety and the casualty whilst walking down the hill.

"And of course ambulance and air ambulance for help with the trauma care.

"A great showing of joint emergency service working together."

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police, Midlands Air Ambulance charity and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended. Photo: Church Stretton SNT
Emergency crews were called out on Monday. Photo: Bishop's Castle SNT

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.37pm to an injured patient at Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Midland Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a teenage boy with serious injuries.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury University Hospital by land ambulance under blue light driving conditions for further treatment."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

