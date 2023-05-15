Notification Settings

Fire crews attend hillside rescue at popular Shropshire beauty spot

By Megan HoweChurch StrettonPublished:

Firefighters have been called to a Shropshire beauty spot to assist paramedics with a hillside rescue.

A person needed to be rescued from the hillside.
Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton at around 1.20pm today to rescue a person from the hillside.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

More information to follow.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

