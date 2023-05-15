Fire crews attend hillside rescue at popular Shropshire beauty spot

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton at around 1.20pm today to rescue a person from the hillside.
Firefighters have been called to a Shropshire beauty spot to assist paramedics with a hillside rescue.
Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton at around 1.20pm today to rescue a person from the hillside.
West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
More information to follow.