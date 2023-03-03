Notification Settings

Emergency crews and gas engineers called after vehicle 'collides with house's supply'

By Nick HumphreysChurch StrettonPublished: Last Updated:

Gas engineers were called out after a vehicle "collided with a house's supply".

The collision happened this afternoon off the A49 at Leebotwood, Church Stretton. Fire crews and the police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the vehicle did not hit the house. "At 3.50pm on Friday, March 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as gas leak in Leebotwood, Church Stretton," he said.

"Vehicle in collision with gas supply of residential property. Crews isolated the gas supply and the incident was handed over to the gas board."

One fire engine was sent from Church Stretton.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

