New awards launched for community minded Church Stretton people

By David Tooley

A new awards scheme has been launched by a south Shropshire town council to recognise local residents who go the extra mile for their community.

Town mayor Andy Munro. Picture Church Stretton Town Council
Church Stretton Town Council wants to recognise the contributions of local people who enhance the community life of the town by making annual awards in four categories and present the awards at the council's annual assembly in May.

The awards are a youth long service award for an adult volunteer with young people, an adult long service award for a voluntary worker with adults, a group award for a community group and an initiative award recognising an individual or community group who have taken an initiative to make Church Stretton an even better place to live.

Nominations have to be returned to the council by March 31, with the presentations to be carried out by the town mayor at the annual assembly.

Forms and further details are available via the link churchstretton-tc.gov.uk/community-pages/community-service-awards/

By David Tooley

