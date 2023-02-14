Capers in Cardington as panto returns to the stage after lockdown break

The cast of Cardington Capers

The pantomime was the first "live" production for the Cardington Capers since the pandemic crisis.

Fran Beck, the director, said: "There were 22 members in the cast with about ten people back-stage.

"The script was written by Ben Crocker and more than 200 people watched the three performances."

Capers have put on a pantomime every February since 2004 to provide entertainment for the local community. Not to be daunted by lockdowns, the group produced two videos recorded on Zoom in 2021 and 2022.

"These were shown later in the Village Hall when social distancing rules were relaxed," Fran said.

"Beauty and the Beast was the first live production since February 2020, and was a huge success with a fantastic cast, wonderful technical effects and very loud enthusiastic audiences.

"We also included some clever technology which had been filmed using local characters including retired farmers Chris and Robin Maydew who were pictured driving around Shropshire and Gill and Richard Silk who were featured in a sports car as part of the forest scene.

The part of Beauty was played by Nancy Beavis, the Beast by Paul Stafford and the role of the Dame was played by Will Beavis.