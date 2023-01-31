Notification Settings

Flames seen from town as crews battle gorse fire near south Shropshire beauty spot

By Sue AustinChurch Stretton

Firefighters are tackling a large gorse fire at a Shropshire beauty spot.

The fire seen from a distance. Photo: Mark Norton
High winds whipped up the flames at Cwmdale near Church Stretton and it is believed trees are also ablaze.

The alarm was raised just after 5pm on Tuesday, with several 999 calls being made.

Postman Mark Norton saw the blaze when he was collecting post from Church Stretton. "Everyone was standing out in the street, the flames were so high," he said.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances from Church Stretton and further afield - Craven Arms, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Baschurch.

The incident command and incident support units and operations and safety officers are on scene.

A fire service spokesperson said the fire involves an area of gorse measuring approximately 300x400 metres.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

