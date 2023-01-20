Drivers still taking to a icy track despite cars having to be abandoned

The Burway on Thursday

Cars and a mini-bus have been abandoned on the Burway, above Church Stretton this week after sub-zero temperatures left the one road in a treacherous condition.

The gate giving access to the road, which winds around the hillside, has been closed to traffic.

But local people say they have seen drivers ignore the closed signs, open the gate, then drive off not closing it behind them.

On Thursday police and the fire service had to escort the occupants of four cars back down to the main road after their cars were stuck on the ice.

Church Stretton Fire Service urged motorists not to attempt to used the Burwary.

"It's lethal up that road in the winter time.

"These people weren't local to the area but we managed to get to them and escorted them down safely, but had to leave the cars where they were as too dangerous to move."

But local people said despite the warnings drivers were still going onto the track.

One said: "One told me they wanted to go and see the snow. The trouble is once one or two vehicles have driven on it it is just like polished ice.

"People have lost their lives are been seriously injured when their cars have gone off the Burway. It's just ridiculous driving there in the ice."