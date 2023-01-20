Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drivers still taking to a icy track despite cars having to be abandoned

By Sue AustinChurch StrettonPublished:

People living on the Long Mynd in South Shropshire have urged sight seers not to use a scenic road during icy weather.

The Burway on Thursday
The Burway on Thursday

Cars and a mini-bus have been abandoned on the Burway, above Church Stretton this week after sub-zero temperatures left the one road in a treacherous condition.

The gate giving access to the road, which winds around the hillside, has been closed to traffic.

But local people say they have seen drivers ignore the closed signs, open the gate, then drive off not closing it behind them.

On Thursday police and the fire service had to escort the occupants of four cars back down to the main road after their cars were stuck on the ice.

Church Stretton Fire Service urged motorists not to attempt to used the Burwary.

"It's lethal up that road in the winter time.

"These people weren't local to the area but we managed to get to them and escorted them down safely, but had to leave the cars where they were as too dangerous to move."

But local people said despite the warnings drivers were still going onto the track.

One said: "One told me they wanted to go and see the snow. The trouble is once one or two vehicles have driven on it it is just like polished ice.

"People have lost their lives are been seriously injured when their cars have gone off the Burway. It's just ridiculous driving there in the ice."

While the weather forecast is for above zero temperatures for the coming week there is still a warning in place for ice for Saturday and the early hours of Sunday.

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News