Evidence gathered over pensioner's death in hospital where breathing tube was 'dislodged'

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

Charles Patrick Willis, aged 75, died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on April 5 this year.

A pre-inquest review heard that Mr Willis was recovering in hospital from surgery for cancer when his endotracheal tube became dislodged.

Mr Willis, a retired construction industry worker, of Stretton Farm Road, Church Stretton, went into cardiac arrest. CPR was commenced and he was breathing again, but his condition deteriorated and he died shortly after.

His family have questions over why the tube became dislodged and whether or not his death was preventable.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the hearing to November 17.