Stunning mansion in Shropshire with 'Swiss Mountain' vibe on sale for cool £1.2 million

Courtesy: Zoopla.com

Arden House, in Church Stretton, sits in an "elevated position" in the wake of large hills and rolling fields, giving it a European-mountain-resort-in-summer vibe, apt for a place dubbed 'Little Switzerland'.

On the market for a reasonable £1.2 million, the property was built by the former mayor of Shrewsbury 120 years ago.

The current owners "have been at the property for 11 years and have sympathetically renovated and extended the property to create a stylish home combined with a successful holiday letting business."

The property, therefore, is probably for someone looking to run some kind of hotel business because the listing also mentions: "The grounds are charming with mature trees, pathways and terraces connecting the property at various levels.

"They create a wonderful setting with private areas for the owners to enjoy and for guests to take in the surroundings.

"There are two car parks capable of accommodating cars for the owners and guests."

Courtesy: Zoopla.com

Courtesy: Zoopla.com

Church Stretton is a quaint market town located in the Shropshire Hills and, according to shropshireandbeyond.com, it was dubbed "Little Switzerland' by the Victorians because of its stunning landscape and "development as a health resort."

The full listing, originally posted in July 2022, describes the mansion in great detail: "Arden House has been designed to be able to be used as four separate, self-contained and stylish apartments, but with great flexibility in how they can interconnect or to be used as one larger dwelling.

"Whilst providing a beautiful home for the owners, the apartments provide a great business that has scope to further develop and enhance if run on a more commercial basis.

"The ground floor has the grand entrance hall off which are large and elegant rooms that include period features, character and charm with the large drawing room and dining room being as part of the original layout, with a fantastic kitchen/breakfast/family room to the rear of the house with doors out on to the terrace - Upstairs is a superb bedroom suite with a large bathroom," the listing continues.

"Accessed off a separate hallway to the side of the house are two one bedroom apartments known as Darwin and Mackintosh. Each is beautifully appointed and has a well-fitted kitchen, open plan sitting/dining room and double bedroom with en suite shower room.

"The Turret apartment is the largest and spans the entirety of the top floor, with an independent access from the terrace at the rear of the building.

"Extending to approximately 100 sq m, it has a large open plan kitchen/dining and sitting room with three bedrooms including one en suite shower room and a separate bathroom.

"There are stairs to the the roof terrace from which there are exceptional views over the town and the surrounding hills."