Mayfair seeks trustees to help charity thrive

Being a Mayfair trustee is a serious business! Mayfair’s current board of trustees gather for the annual staff Christmas photo in December

Mayfair is a community charity based in Church Stretton, and like most charities, it has a board of trustees at its heart.

These trustees are volunteers who give their time, expertise and stewardship for free. They help to set the charity’s direction and goals, and to ensure it meets its charity objects – in Mayfair’s case this means supporting people in the Strettons and surrounding areas.

“Our current board has guided us safely through the turbulent waters of the pandemic," Mayfair publicity officer, Holly Beaumont, said.

"They’ve helped us to update our vision, mission and values over the last year, invested in staff wellbeing and signed off on new building projects, creating an exciting new space for the 44Bs adults with learning difficulties group.

"We’re now looking to bring in new members of the board, bringing with them new experience and fresh enthusiasm, to ensure the future is bright for Mayfair.”

Being a trustee is a great way to give something back to the community and make a real difference. Donating your skills, time and attention to something you care about can also be incredibly rewarding on a personal level – especially when the world seems to be turning on its head, Holly said.

There are one million charity trustees in the UK who commit their time and energies to attending board meetings through the year and take on the responsibility for running a charity. There are legal responsibilities and important implications to their decisions, but it can also be a hugely rewarding experience. Being a trustee is a great way to benefit society and to make a real difference.

Mayfair are welcoming applications from individuals of all ages and backgrounds. They are particularly looking to recruit trustees with experience of IT, publicity and marketing, or health and social care, but if you’ve got different skills to bring to the board table, do still get in touch.