Singing, storytelling and dancing in the dark at late-night festival

By Nick HumphreysChurch Stretton

There will be singing, storytelling and dancing in the dark at a unique festival in the Shropshire Hills.

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/10/2021 - Pre-Pic for Dark Festival at National Trust Carding Mill Valley next month. In Picture: One of the organisers Ben Osborne. The festival will consist of light trails, lighting photograph workshops, night poems etc..
The first DarkFest will take place at Cardingmill Valley, and organisers say it will be "a feast for the senses, generating an atmosphere of discovery and mystery through a combination of light, sound, song, words and movement".

On Friday, November 12, there will be a silent disco run by Sal Tonge, and a photography workshop with event organisers Ben Osbourne and Sian Allen. Both events start at 6pm.

Then, on Saturday, November 13, there will be a light trail and storytelling, both starting at 4pm, and then late night tales at 8.30pm.

Ben said: "A lot of people are scared of going out at night or going out on their own at night. This is a way of trying to make it a fun experience in a safe environment.

"We did another project called ArtLand which was about art in the Shropshire Hills. One of the events during that project was an evening in the dark and it was something people really enjoyed.

"It's not something people would normally do, so we thought it would be good to do some events running over a couple of evenings."

Entry to all events must be booked in advance online. The light trail is free, and other events cost from £3 to £15. To find tickets visit eventbrite.co.uk/o/ben-osborne-and-sian-allen-34049200591

