Special temporary exhibit to mark half-century of family's part in Ludlow May Fair

As well as marking the return of the weekend filled with rides, fair favourites and traditions from May 2 to May 6, Ludlow Town Council says a special exhibit will be held at the town's museum to celebrate the half-century of the Wynn family's involvement.

“The May Fair holds a cherished place in Ludlow’s cultural heritage, and we invite residents and visitors alike to come and enjoy this much-anticipated event," said a spokesperson for the town council.

"In honour of the 50th anniversary, since the Wynn Family took over the organisation of the May Fair, a special temporary exhibit will be on display at Ludlow Museum. The exhibit will be open from Friday, April 19 to late June."

The fair will open for a fun-filled weekend of excitement from the Thursday afternoon.

One of the favourite traditions is the unique May Fair Sunday service, taking place on the dodgem cars at 11.30am on Sunday, May 5. Visitors are welcome.

Ludlow Museum, located at the Buttercross, is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 4pm.

The exhibit will offer a glimpse into the history and heritage of this beloved event. Admission to the museum is £1.20, with free entry for children under 16 (subsidised by The Friends of Ludlow Museum).

During Ludlow May Fair road closures will be in effect from 5pm on Wednesday, May 1 to Monday, May 6 at 10am. Roads affected are High Street, Market Square, Castle Street Car Park, the top of Dinham and the top of Mill Street.