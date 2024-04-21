Homely, comfortable and historic pub a place to enjoy a pint and a pie

The Wheatsheaf Inn is the last standing gatehouse in Ludlow, based next to an archway which was once part of the portcullis for the town wall, and sits overlooking the road leading down to Ludford Bridge and the River Teme.

The pub was built in 1668 and has been established as a pub since 1758, with a past record stating that the landlord was fined for “harbouring divers lewd and evil disposed persons, rogues, beggars and such like".

Since then, the pub has undergone changes and movement in location, with the currently building standing over the old town ditch, with archways and tunnels in the downstairs cellar.

Owned by Marstons, the pub has been under the stewardship of Karen Johnson and her team since February last year, with Karen and her husband Stephen moving to Ludlow to run the pub after running a pub in Wigmore in Herefordshire.

Lindsey Cooper, Karen Johnson and Stephen Johnson offer a friendly welcome

Ms Johnson said they had wanted something more lively and busy, so jumped at the chance of coming to Ludlow when the lease became available as she saw the potential in the place.