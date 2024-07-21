The riverside pub which has had a rebrand and makeover to welcome people of all ages

In some cases, it can be because of the setting or the view out of the windows, while other pubs succeed after being renovated and given a fresh new look and some do well because of the service and because of the drink selection.

In the case of the Coleham Tap, all of the above apply as the pub overlooks the River Severn and sits in the scenic Shrewsbury district of Coleham - and has undergone a change in name and look.

The pub was known as the Crown when it was taken over by Luke Jenkins and Simon Perks in 2020 and given a full refurbishment, with the latter saying that they had a vision for turning around a troubled pub.

It features a range of beers and a great food menu

He said: "We took over the pub four and a bit years ago when it was called the Crown and it had got to a bit of a rough stage in its life where it was entirely focussed on sport and there had been some trouble.

"We took it on at that point and we had a vision that we wanted to turn it into a local community pub with really good food, really good atmosphere and good staff and good vibe, particularly in Coleham as it's such a small area.