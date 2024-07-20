How to get a free Morrisons breakfast and save on great days out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Amy Grayland

Hello everyone. I’m a mum of two who loves all things money saving.

And with the summer holidays upon us, I’ve been searching for ways to save during this six weeks.

The holidays can go slowly if you are a parent, especially if you are trying to stick to a budget.

But with a bit of tenacity and plenty of imagination there are many ways to keep the children occupied without having to spend ourt too much.

I’ll be guiding you through the summer in the next few weeks and here’s a round up of the top five deals I’ve found this week.

LOWER DRAYTON FARM

Lower Drayton Farm is a brilliant, fun, family day out packed with things to do for all ages.

Having visited this farm multiple times, I can verify just how fun this attraction is, from meeting the animals, to playing on the park or spending hours in the huge soft play, there’s more than enough to do for a jam packed fun filled day, meaning great value for money!

And the value for money gets even better as this summer they’re offering a ‘summer pass’ which is £33 per person and means you can visit six times between now and Monday September 2.

This brilliant offer works out to be equivalent to less than two visits, so it’s a huge saving.

The farm has a full schedule of summer fun to enjoy too, including live reptile shows, seed planting, trailer rides and much more.

YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS

Utilising ‘pay for a day, get entry for a year’ offers is a brilliant way to have unlimited summer holiday days out for a lower cost. Plus, then you of course have the benefit of ‘free’ days out for the rest of the year!

The Black Country Museum offers this brilliant offer with their ‘unchained pass’, tickets are £25.95 for an adult, and £12.95 for a child, under threes are free, with concession rates also available.

Last year, we purchased a family of four ticket which is £66.50, and visited four times meaning it only cost us just over £4 per person per visit, a brilliant bargain! It’s a great way to see the museum through various seasons too.

The Black Country Living Museum

Twycross zoo also offer a years admission for the price of a day, with so much to see and do you’ll never get bored of a trip to see the brilliant animals the zoo has like monkeys, zebras, tigers and more.

Adult tickets are £25.50, children’s tickets are £18.50 and under 3s are free. This price includes the whole year of unlimited admission.

RIVERSIDE HUB 30% OFF

If you fancy a day trip out of the region, there’s still time to grab a brilliant discount at the Riverside Hub in Northampton, when you book at least five days ahead.

Use the code 5daysplus on checkout to get 30 per cent off any day until July 31st.

Riverside Hub is full of entertainment for the kids, from carousels, to soft play, ball pits and more, everything is included in the price.

FREE CEREAL

To help families with the cost of living this summer, Morrisons cafe has partnered with Kellogg’s to offer a free bowl of cereal plus a piece of fruit for you and your family this summer.

This offer is running until August 4. All you need to do is say ‘Kellogg’s breakfast’ to claim the free cereal.

MCDONALD’S MONEY SAVING

McDonald’s £1.99 happy meals are back!

Check the ‘offers’ section of your my McDonald’s app to find your £1.99 happy meal, a great way to save when out and about with your little one this summer.

Plus, McDonald’s are celebrating their 50th birthday and are offering a free birthday cake donut to customers too!

And here’s an extra tip to get a McDonald’s meal for just £2.99, every time!

Simply fill in a quick online survey using the website and code on the bottom of your receipt, and you’ll be sent a voucher for a £2.99 meal, including choices like Filet-o-fish, McPlant, quarter pounder with cheese and fries, plus more choices!

I hope these tips help to have a money saving summer, enjoy! @_moneysavingamy