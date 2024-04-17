'This is not just a show; it's a journey through the cosmos' says group bringing show to Ludlow

A group called The Average Scientist will be bringing their touring show to the Assembly Rooms in Ludlow on July 24.

They say people should prepare for an 'out-of-this-world' experience as the show promises an awe-inspiring journey through the cosmos, featuring stunning visuals, a mesmerising soundtrack and captivating 3D animations delivered on an eight sq m 4K screen.

Ian Hall, the founder of The Average Scientist, a specialist science outreach organisation, said: "This is not just a show; it's a journey through the cosmos.

"We've curated an emotive experience that combines cutting-edge technology with engaging storytelling, providing an unforgettable adventure for everyone attending."

With its mesmerising blend of lights, smoke effects, and jaw-dropping 3D animations, this family-friendly show is an ideal gift ticket and an incredible opportunity for minds, young and old, to be inspired by the wonders of our universe.

To catch a glimpse of what awaits, watch the teaser video.

Tickets for 'Wonders of Our Universe' are available now and can be booked online.