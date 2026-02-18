£3.9m upgrade works begin at Bishop’s Castle leisure centre

A multi‑million‑pound programme of improvements at Bishop’s Castle Arts and Leisure Centre are getting under way this week.

The refurbishment covers two major projects including a full pool upgrade and a decarbonisation scheme to modernise the building’s heating system.

It's expected the pool will be closed for around 20 weeks while the refurbishment takes place, which includes essential repairs to the roof and the installation of easy‑access steps.

As part of the decarbonisation work, the centre’s ageing oil‑fired boiler will be replaced with an all‑electric system. Shropshire Council says the change will cut carbon emissions by around 70 per cent and reduce running costs.

The swimming pool at SpArC in Bishop’s Castle

The combined cost of the works is expected to reach £3.939 million. Funding has been secured from several sources, including £2.4 million from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme,£680k from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and £505k from Shropshire Council’s capital repairs budget.

£250,000 has also been raised by the local community and donated by the Trustees of the Bishop’s Castle Save the SpArC charity.

Councillor James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for leisure, said the project showed “brilliant local support and fundraising”, adding that it demonstrated how community partnerships could help protect and enhance local facilities.

Bishop’s Castle councillor Ruth Houghton welcomed the investment, saying the upgraded pool would be “more cost effective to operate and accessible for all”.

She praised residents for their long‑standing commitment to the centre, noting that the pool was originally built by public subscription more than 50 years ago.

Heather Kidd, trustee and Leader of Shropshire Council, said the scheme highlighted the impact of combining CIL funding, grants and community fundraising. “I am proud to be a trustee,” she added.