Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been alerted to the incident, on Owls Lane in Lydham, near Bishop's Castle, shortly before 8pm yesterday - Saturday, February 7.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police, and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

An update from the fire service said that the occupants of the vehicle had managed to get out, and were being treated by paramedics.

It said: "One car which has left the carriageway into hedges.

"Crews made the vehicle electrically safe using small gear.

"Casualties had self extricated prior to the arrival of the fire service."