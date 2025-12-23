'Kind and caring' south Shropshire residential home rated 'good' in CQC inspection

High Trees Residential Home in Bishop’s Castle has been rated 'good' following its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), with inspectors praising a strong person-centred culture, caring staff and effective leadership.

The residential home was visited by the CQC in September this year.

High Trees, which provides care for up to 16 older people, younger adults, and people with a learning disability or autism, was home to 14 residents at the time of the inspection.

The report also highlighted strong practices around consent and decision-making.