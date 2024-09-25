Grain silo catches light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident in Lydbury North, Bishops Castle began around 1pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The "smouldering" grain was confined to one silo SFRS said, and two fire crews from Bishops Castle and Craven Arms spent the day emptying and extinguishing the burning grain

A spokesperson Craven Arms fire station said: "Our crews are currently in attendance at a fire involving a grain silo in the Lydbury North area. We took over from our colleagues from Bishops Castle who spent the afternoon assisting in emptying and extinguishing the fire. Thankfully this is contained to one silo."