Historic Georgian home gets new lease of life as it's converted into apartments

Old Bank House, which sits at the top of Bishop's Castle adjacent to the Castle Hotel, was originally built in the late 18th century.

Chamberlain Property Co acquired the building in February 2023 and works have recently finished creating four luxury homes.

The developer said the property has a rich history.

It was once home to The Right Honourable George Charles Herbert the 4th Earl of Powis and his wife Violet Ida Evelyn Lane-Fox, the second daughter of the 15th Baron Dercy de Knayth.

Lord Powis

George Herbert was made Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and then in 1898 made Honorary Colonel of the 4th Battalion of the South Wales Borderers.

The pair had three children. Percey Robert their oldest son was just 24 when he was killed in the Battle of the Somme in World War I in 1916. Their middle child was Lady Hermione Gwladys who was born in 1900 and married Roberto Lucchesi-Palli an Italian prince.

Their youngest son Mervyn Herbert was born in 1904 but was also killed on active service in the Royal Air Force in World War II in 1943.

Violet Herbert

The family memorial for Lord Powis and his family still stands today at Christ Church in Welshpool just a few miles from Bishop's Castle.

The building was most recently owned by a housing association from when it was converted from one large house into four flats in 1975.

It features a grand frontage with large twelve pane sash windows and several original fireplaces.

Bank House back in 1900

Chamberlain Property co-owner, Greg Walters, said his company had given the building "a new lease of life".

Inside Bank House today

He said: “The building is a fine example of Georgian architecture and we have given the building a new lease of life whilst retaining its original features and charm.

"The new custodians of the building I have no doubt with enjoy living in this grand building with its high ceilings and it sits in a great spot in Bishop's Castle.

“Everyone I have spoken to in the local area has commented on the need to bring this building back to life and what a pleasure it is to see it restored."

He added that there was just one two-bedroom apartment left available for sale which has commanding views over the Shropshire Hills and is on the market for sale with Halls Estate Agents in Bishop's Castle.

