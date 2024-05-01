Health bosses 'exploring every option' to keep blood tests in Bishop's Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice informed residents of a decision to stop its blood test services from May 22, 2024, a decision that dismayed patients who would have to travel to other parts of the county for the tests.

Vanessa Whatley, interim chief nursing officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “We are aware that Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice have informed its patients of their decision to stop phlebotomy (blood test) services from May 22, 2024."

She added that the NHS is working with the practice to agree how to continue the service after this date.

"This includes exploring every option to meet the needs of the patients of Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice."

She apologised for any inconvenience caused but said they are working to ensure access to essential services.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption in service. We are actively working to ensure continued access to essential healthcare services for all patients in the Bishop’s Castle area," she said.