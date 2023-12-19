Bishop's Castle care home lease on the market after previous operator's 'deregistration'

The lease of the The Grange, in Kerry Lane, Bishop's Castle, has come on the property market for a monthly rent of £6,000 or an annual fee of £72,000.

A Grade II listed building, it is being marketed as a healthcare facility being recently refurbished to a high standard and having accommodation for up to 19 residents in en suite rooms. It has a large garden, sun room and a separate annexe.

The Grange is being marketed by Maniben Odedra and Ashal Odedra, in Chichester and on Rightmove.

"We are delighted to offer for lease this exceptional Grade II listed care home, situated in the heart of Bishop's Castle," say the agents.

"The property has been meticulously refurbished to provide high quality accommodation for up to 19 residents, and benefits from a range of impressive features, including a large garden, a sun room, and a separate annexe.

"The care home is located in a quiet residential area, close to local amenities and within easy reach of a range of transport links. Bishop's Castle is a historic market town with a vibrant community and a stunning setting in the Shropshire countryside."

They say the care home provides spacious and well-appointed accommodation, with all bedrooms being en suite. The property also benefits from a number of communal areas, including a lounge, a dining room, and a kitchen.

It had been empty at the time of being “successfully deregistered” on September 26, the Care Quality Commission told the Shropshire Star earlier this year.

A report by inspectors has revealed residents of a care home were left at risk after an ex-staff member – dismissed following allegations of abuse – would allegedly “just let themselves in”.

A previous visit in February had found “unacceptable” failings, including an instance where the provider, Kevindale Residential Care Home, had failed to purchase heating fuel, leaving residents at risk of hypothermia.