GP surgery staff 'overwhelmed' by act of Christmas kindness by patients

The small group in Bishop's Castle left the staff at the School House Lane centre "overwhelmed" when they left a Christmas Tree festooned with messages written on colourful tags.

Dr Adrian Penney, of the Bishop's Castle Medical Practice, said staff were "overwhelmed" with one person reduced to tears at the action. When they turned up for work on Monday morning, they saw the tree taking pride of place.

"It is fantastic to be appreciated by the patients and have such an open demonstration of thanks to the staff," said Dr Penney.

"It is nice to know that we are appreciated. Patient groups are here to challenge us and to support us so it is fantastic.

"Expectations of our patients are high for us and the staff do a great job in sometimes challenging circumstances.

"This morning there was a really amazing surprise and it has given us a glow."

Patients group representative Sue Billington said a small group wanted to show their appreciation for all the "wonderful work the staff do at Bishop's Castle GP Surgery, mindful of how hard they work and the increased demands on them.

"We wish all the staff at the surgery, the practice manager, doctors, nurses, receptionists, cleaners etcetera our very best wishes for Christmas and the New Year ahead."