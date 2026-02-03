'People didn't receive Christmas cards until the end of January!' Shropshire MP secures Westminster debate on 'unacceptable' postal delays

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson last year complained about Royal Mail delays which he branded "unacceptable".

He said many people in Bridgnorth contacted him last year to complain about the postal service in the town.

Residents complained that delays in receiving mail have resulted in missed medical appointments and important documents not being delivered to them.

In July, Royal Mail blamed sickness levels affecting the local team in Bridgnorth for postal delays in the town. A spokesperson added that teams had worked to ensure mail was delivered consistently.

The MP has said that the situation has not improved and said some residents in rural south Shropshire were still receiving Christmas cards last week.

Now the MP has said he has secured a Westminster Hall debate in Parliament to discuss the ongoing issues.

He said: "After raising a formal complaint with Royal Mail, I have secured a Westminster Hall debate in Parliament to share serious concerns about late and unreliable rural delivery services.

"This follows cases where constituents received Christmas cards at the end of January, which is simply not acceptable.

"I want to do all I can to ensure normal postal services resume for rural communities."

Mr Anderson is not the first MP to complain about postal delays in the county following a number of reports in Shropshire about postal delays.

Last month, Royal Mail chiefs agreed to meet with MP for The Wrekin Mark Pritchard after he told the Commons some of his constituents had received no post since Christmas.

Shaun Davies, who represents Telford, also raised concerns about the county's postal service in the Commons last month.

There have been reports of problems in Shifnal, Wolverhampton, Dudley, and Newport - by no means an exhaustive list - with significant numbers of residents saying they have not received any mail since Christmas.

Royal Mail has been approached for comment.