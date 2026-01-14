New south Shropshire hat boutique hopes to get ahead

Get Ahead Hats has opened a Ludlow boutique, led by Jocelyn Beaumont, in Nash.

This "chic haven" combines the glamour of an upmarket department store with the warmth and personal touch.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



Jocelyn said her passion for design and her innate eye for style have made her a trusted name in occasion wear, adding that the right hat doesn’t just complete an outfit, it transforms the wearer, creating confidence and unforgettable moments.

Some of Jocelyn's hats

"I want every client to feel excited, not anxious, about finding the perfect hat. It’s about creating confidence and joy, because when you look amazing, you feel amazing. My goal is to make hat shopping a truly memorable experience." said Jocelyn.

She said the new boutique provides private, relaxed appointments where Jocelyn guides customers through every detail, styles, shades, and bespoke fitting techniques. Whether you’re hiring from our on-trend collections or purchasing a timeless classic, every experience is tailored to make you look and feel your absolute best.

Jocelyn Beaumont

Services offered by the new business includes hat hire, sales - with over 150 designs to choose from - colour matching, as well as providing accessories.

Covering the Three Counties Worcestershire, Herefordshire, and Shropshire. Get Ahead Hats Ludlow can be found just 3 miles from Tenbury Wells, and 8 miles from Ludlow on the B4214, on the outskirts of Nash.

Contact Jocelyn today to book your appointment at: jocelyn@getaheadhats.co.uk