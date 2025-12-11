Fire crews respond to two-car crash in South Shropshire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident took place near to Cockshutt Cottage in Bitterley.

It was alerted to the situation at around 8.39am today - Thursday, December 11.

The fire crews, including a rescue tender, were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Wellington.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved two saloon vehicles,

It added that no-one was trapped on arrival of fire service, with the crews working to make sure the vehicles were safe.