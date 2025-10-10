'We are so excited to have won' - Delight as South Shropshire village named 'best kept' and gets award

Highley Parish Council said they were "delighted" to have been named the winner of the 2025 Best Kept Village and Community Award (South Shropshire).

The award was presented on Tuesday night at a celebratory ceremony held at the Park House Hotel in Shifnal, recognising the village’s outstanding efforts in community engagement, environmental care, and civic pride.

Members of Highley Parish Council

This prestigious accolade reflects the dedication of residents, volunteers, and local groups who work tirelessly to keep Highley welcoming, well-maintained, and inclusive. Judges praised the village’s floral displays, litter-free public spaces, and the strong sense of community spirit evident throughout the area.

Highley parish Council Chair, Councillor Tom Quinn said: "I'd like to thank the organisers of Shropshire's Best Kept Village for everything they do including their clearly impeccable judging and for putting on this evening's awards ceremony.

"I'd like to thank Alison Palmer, Clerk of Highley Parish Council and Tracy Pinches my Vice Chair for submitting our entry to the competition.

"I'd like to thank the people of Highley for making our village look so good especially the entrants of Highley In Bloom. We are so excited to have won! Thank you!"

The Best Kept Village and Community competition is run annually by the Community Federation for Shropshire, the only accredited community foundation working across Staffordshire & Shropshire to provide philanthropic management services, endowment building, grant giving and charitable fund management and advice.

The awards celebrate villages that go above and beyond in creating vibrant, safe, and sustainable environments.