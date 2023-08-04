Gallery: Rare country house in the Shropshire Hills on sale for nearly £2 million

By Megan HoweSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A rare opportunity has arisen to buy a farm house in the centre of the Shropshire Hills AONB – but it will cost nearly £2 million.

Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla

Sheaves Farm features a separate barn conversion, outbuildings and land, which is located in the beautiful Shropshire countryside.

For sale at £1,950,000, the property at Plaish, Church Stretton, includes four bedrooms, a two-bed barn conversion, 67 acres of pasture, 3.66 acres of mature woodland and a 1.30 acre stocked pool.

It's on sale with G Herbert Banks and all enquiries can be directed to James McIntyre.

Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla
Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla

The property is located 7.5 miles away from the nearest town of Church Stretton, 10 miles away from the county town of Shrewsbury and 17 miles away from Telford.

It's 1.7 miles away from Church Preen Primary School, 2.8 miles away from Rushbury CofE Primary School and 4.9 miles away from Church Stretton train station.

For more information or to view the property in full, visit zoopla.co.uk.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Church Stretton
Property
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News