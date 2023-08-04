Gallery: Rare country house in the Shropshire Hills on sale for nearly £2 million

Sheaves Farm, Plaish, Church Stretton, Shropshire SY6. Photo: Zoopla

Sheaves Farm features a separate barn conversion, outbuildings and land, which is located in the beautiful Shropshire countryside.

For sale at £1,950,000, the property at Plaish, Church Stretton, includes four bedrooms, a two-bed barn conversion, 67 acres of pasture, 3.66 acres of mature woodland and a 1.30 acre stocked pool.

It's on sale with G Herbert Banks and all enquiries can be directed to James McIntyre.

The property is located 7.5 miles away from the nearest town of Church Stretton, 10 miles away from the county town of Shrewsbury and 17 miles away from Telford.

It's 1.7 miles away from Church Preen Primary School, 2.8 miles away from Rushbury CofE Primary School and 4.9 miles away from Church Stretton train station.