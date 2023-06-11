Author's visit set to tell the tale of George the Magpie

Frieda Hughes, poet and artist

She will be at the shop, near Bucknell, at 6pm on Wednesday, June 21, for a midsummer evening of literary fun during Independent Bookshop Week.

Frieda is set to read from and discuss her new book George: A Magpie Memoir in conversation with Anna Dreda, formerly of Wenlock Books. There will be a book signing afterwards.

A spokesperson for Aardvark Books said: "Aardvark is delighted to host Frieda and Anna during Independent Bookshop Week this year, a celebration of independent bookshops and all they have to offer their communities."

When poet and painter Frieda Hughes moved to the depths of the Marches countryside where she now lives, she was expecting to take on a few projects: planting a garden, and writing her poetry column for The Times.

But instead, she found herself rescuing a baby magpie, the sole survivor of a nest destroyed in a storm – and embarking on an obsession that would change the course of her life, leading her to build a huge aviary in her garden in Wales.

As the magpie, George, grows from a shrieking scrap of feathers and bones into an intelligent, unruly companion. Frieda finds herself captivated – and apprehensive of what will happen when the time comes to finally set him free.

The event is free of charge, but please call Aardvark Books, 01547 530744 to reserve your place. The books will be available to buy and Frieda will be signing the book after the event.