Road closure for bridge inspection

The closure is planned for later this month

Horse Bridge, which carries the B4387 over the Rea Brook, is to be closed on Wednesday, June 16.

The closure will be between 9.30am and 4pm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council siad: "Access equipment has to be positioned on the carriageway and, due to the narrow nature of the bridge, this cannot be done without closing the bridge to traffic. When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted along B4499, B4386 and the B4387 by a signed diversion.

"Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the inspection, and access to Ludlow town centre will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

"The road closure with be undertaken by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, and the inspection by the council’s term consultant WSP."