Controversial battery energy storage facility in village approved at third attempt

Applicant Fig Power lodged plans to build a 10 megawatt battery energy storage system (BESS) on grazing land on a flood plain in Minsterley, to store electricity from renewable sources for use at peak times.

It was the third time a planning application had been submitted for the site near to the Bath Mews residential development, with a previous scheme withdrawn in 2022 and a later proposal rejected by Shropshire Council a year later.

The applicant, who already has planning permission for another three sites in the county, says battery storage is a key component in the replacement of fossil fuels.

Residents objected to a battery power storage system, in the centre of Minsterley..The field where the storage system is due to be built...

But objectors to the scheme said the development risked making flooding in Minsterley worse due to the its location on the flood plain, along with concerns about whether emergency services could access the site in the event of a battery fire.

Councillor Nick Hignett, member for Rea Valley, said he supported renewable energy schemes but objected to the proposal before Shropshire Council’s south planning committee.

“I’d ask if this relatively small scale development provides enough benefit to override the possible large scale disruption to Minsterley and the Minsterley Brook,” he told the committee on Tuesday.

“Any change to the flow of water in the area caused by trees, boundary fencing, concrete studs or ground level changes could result in worse flooding on land and properties adjacent."

Residents objected to a battery power storage system in the centre of Minsterley..Mike Davies, and Emily Hill, with her children Maisie, aged 9 and Rosie, aged 11,

The proposal had received two expressions of support and 15 objections, including one from Minsterley Parish Council who feared flood-water run-off from the site would contaminate nearby Minsterley Brook, and echoed concerns about emergency access.

However speaking in support of the proposal, Nick Williams on behalf of planning agent Berrys said previous reasons for rejecting the scheme had been addressed, and that flood water levels could in-fact be reduced due to the proposed mitigations on the site.

“Planning policy allows for battery storage in the flood plain as essential infrastructure. One of the first battery sites in the UK was approved and built in the flood plain and several others since.

“It’s not in dispute the site floods, but what seems to have been missed by some objectors is the proposal will provide a betterment for flood-water storage.

“The applicant has engaged with the fire service and the site has been designed following their guidance. Two access points to the platform are achievable. The applicant will continue to work with the fire service to ensure their requirements are met.”

The scheme was supported unanimously by the planning committee.